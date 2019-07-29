Austin Pendleton to Depart Off-Broadway's Life Sucks.

Austin Pendleton will depart the Wheelhouse Theater Company return engagement of Aaron Posner's Life Sucks. on August 11.

The adaptation of Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, which recently ran at the Wild Project, runs through September 1 at Theater Row's Acorn Theatre. Jeff Wise directs.

Pendleton's replacement will be announced in the coming weeks. The company of Life Sucks. currently includes Kevin Isola as Vanya, Nadia Bowers as Ella, Kerry Warren as Sonia, Barbara Kingsley as Babs, Stacey Linnartz as Pickles, Pendleton as The Professor, and Michael Schantz as Dr. Aster.