Alan Cumming to Make His Joyce Theater Debut with Burn

Tony winner Alan Cumming will take the stage of the Joyce Theater for the North American debut of Burn, Cumming's new solo dance piece about Scottish poet Robert Burns. The piece will open the new season of dance at the Joyce September 20-25.

Created in collaboration with Olivier Award-winning choreographer Steven Hoggett, Burn uses movement and poetry to explore the life struggles of Scotland's most famous poet. "[It] tells us the absolute truth of who we are as Scots," said Cumming, "[and] is my attempt at trying to tell more of his story using my whole body."

The one-hour dance piece will feature music by Anna Meredith. Burn is a Co-Production with National Theatre of Scotland and Edinburgh International Festival

Burn made its world premiere this week at the Edinburgh International Festival. WhatsOnStage critic Simon Thompson described it as, "one Scottish icon reflecting on another." You can read his full review here.