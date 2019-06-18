A Strange Loop Extends at Playwrights Horizons

Playwrights Horizons has announced that its world-premiere production of Michael R. Jackson's musical A Strange Loop will extend for three additional weeks. Initially set to close on July 7, it will now run through July 28. In addition, to ensure that young audiences can experience the show, tickets during the extension will be set aside for front-row seats for members 35 and under, with tickets reduced to $25 ($15 for students).

A Strange Loop explores the thoughts of Usher, a black, queer writer working a job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a black, queer writer, working a job he hates while writing his original musical. Jackson's blistering, momentous new musical (and his professional debut) follows a young artist at war with a host of demons — not least of which are the punishing thoughts in his own head — in an attempt to capture and understand his own strange loop.

The cast features Antwayn Hopper (Hair) as Thought #6; James Jackson Jr. (The Black-Ups) as Thought #2; L Morgan Lee (Defiant, Majestic, and Beautiful) as Thought #1; John-Michael Lyles (This Ain't No Disco) as Thought #3; John-Andrew Morrison (The Tooth of Crime) as Thought #4; Larry Owens (Gigantic) as Usher; and Jason Veasey (The Lion King) as Thought #5.

Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill) directs, with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly (Fairview). The creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic designer), Montana Levi Blanco (costume designer), Jen Schriever (lighting designer), Alex Hawthorn (sound designer), Charlie A. Rosen (orchestrator), Rona Siddiqui (music director), and Erin Gioia Albrecht (production stage manager).