59E59 Theaters Announces 2022-23 Season Offerings

59E59 Theaters has announced the lineup of upcoming productions set for fall 2022 and winter 2023.

The Little OPERA Theatre of NY, in association with Harlem Opera Theater and National Black Theatre, will present a double bill of two rarely seen American Operas — Highway 1, U.S.A. (by William Grant Still and Verna Arvey) and Down in the Valley (by Kurt Weill and Arnold Sundgaard). Performances will run from November 19-27.

The Anderson Brothers will also return with The Journey of Jazz, a new show featuring beloved numbers by Scott Joplin, Louis Armstrong, George Gershwin, Django Reinhart, Duke Ellington, Dave Brubeck, and Antonio Carlos Jobim, among others. Performances will run from November 29-December 11 with an official December 2 opening.

Wakka Wakka will then ring in 2023 with The Immortal Jellyfish Girl, described as "part coming-of-age story and part dystopian tragedy." The show is a co-production with Nordland Visual Theatre and is written and directed by Gwendolyn Warnock and Kirjan Waage. Performances will run from January 10-February 12, 2023 with an official January 18 opening.

Additional productions slated for the 59E59 season include Boswell (November 12-December 4), Off Peak (November 26-December 23), Ye Bear & Ye Cubb (December 8-23), Heaven (January 11-29, 2023), and Frankenstein's Monster is Drunk and the Sheep have all Jumped the Fences (January 11-28, 2023).

