2020 Lortel Awards Will Be Presented in Virtual Ceremony

The off-Broadway League's 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards will continue as planned, but as a virtual broadcast event.

Nominations for the 35th annual Lucille Lortel Awards, presented by the League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation, will be announced April 14, with the virtual ceremony taking place May 3 at 7pm.

With the closure of theaters across the city, and to offer affected shows as much flexibility as possible, shows that opened after February 16 were given the option to be considered as part of either the 2020 or 2021 season.

The Lucille Lortel Awards honor achievement in off-Broadway theater.