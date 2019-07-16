Mary McDonnell to star in Gloria: A Life at McCarter Theatre Center

McCarter Theatre Center has announced that two-time Academy Award nominee Mary McDonnell has been cast as Gloria Steinem in its production of Emily Mann's Gloria: A Life.

The show is described as follows: "Gloria Steinem first raised her voice five decades ago, championing equality for all. Today, her vision is more urgent than ever. The first act is Gloria's story; the second is our own, as a 'talking circle' emerges and the audience joins in conversation to share personal experiences. McCarter's Berlind Theatre will be transformed into a unique in-the-round for the production."

The rest of the cast will include Gabrielle Beckford, Mierka Gierten, Sera-Lys McArthur, Patrena Murray, Brenda Withers, and Eunice Wong.

Gloria: A Life is written and directed by Emily Mann, and features the creative talents of scenic designer Amy Rubin, costume designer Jessica Jahn, sound designers Robert Kaplowitz and Andrea Allmond, lighting designer Jason Lyons, and projection designer Elaine J. McCarthy.