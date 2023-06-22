World-Premiere Jason Robert Brown Musical Joins MCC Season

MCC Theater has announced its 2023-24 season lineup, including world-premiere musicals from Tony-winning composer Jason Robert Brown (Parade) and Tony-winning performer Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!).

The MCC season will open with, Mary Gets Hers (September 11-October 7), a world premiere from this fall’s Company-in-Residence, The Playwrights Realm. Inspired by Hrosvitha of Gandersheim’s closet drama-comedy Abraham, or the Rise and Repentance of Mary, the play is written by Emma Horwitz and directed by Josiah Davis.

Next will be Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice (November-December), a musical piece written and performed by Gavin Creel in his theatrical songwriting debut, and directed by Linda Goodrich. Originally commissioned by The Met, the piece features 17 original pop-infused songs and follows Creel on a journey of discovery and transformation through the lens of the art that captured his imagination.

Beginning in January 2024 will be The Connector, a world-premiere musical conceived and directed by Daisy Prince with an original score by Tony winner Jason Robert Brown and a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman. Set in the late 1990s, the musical follows two young journalists who follow divergent paths and question how far to go to get the ultimate scoop. Brown, who previously collaborated with Prince on The Last Five Years and Songs for a New World, will lead the band at each performance.

Opening in April 2024 will be the New York premiere of The Lonely Few, featuring music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak, a book by Rachel Bonds, and direction by Trip Cullman and Ellenore Scott. The piece is described as a “rock musical about the forces that launch us from home and the gravitational pull that can bring us back.”

Also coming to MCC in spring 2024 will be Uncensored, an MCC Youth Company Production. The show will feature student-written monologues, scenes, and ensemble pieces.