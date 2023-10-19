Watch the Trailer for Waitress: The Musical, Coming to the Big Screen

The film of the stage show will be released in theaters nationwide on December 7.

Bleecker Street and Fathom Events have teamed up to bring Waitress: The Musical to the big screen for five days nationwide, beginning December 7.

The composer/lyricist of the musical, Sara Bareilles, stars as Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and loveless marriage until a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance to escape.

The film was directed by Brett Sullivan, for the stage by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, with Jessie Nelson as creative advisor. Waitress: The Musical also stars Eric Anderson, Charity Angél Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, Drew Gehling, Caitlin Houlahan, Dakin Matthews, and Joe Tippett. Watch the trailer below.

Based on the 2007 film by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress debuted in 2016, becoming the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Diane Paulus. The design team features set designer Scott Pask, costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting designer Ken Billington, and sound designer Jonathan Deans. Music supervision is by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

For tickets visit fathomevents.com.