Watch the New Teaser for the Mean Girls Movie Musical

The first trailer for the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Mean Girls got a lot of attention for not showcasing any of the songs, but this new teaser features a taste of Reneé Rapp singing as queen bee Regina George. Watch it below:

The film also stars Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Auli’i Cravalho as Janice, Angourie Rice as Cady, Bebe Wood as Gretchen, Avantika as Karen, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Jon Hamm as Coach Carr, and Tina Fey reprising her role as Ms. Norbury from the 2004 non-musical film.

The snippet of singing in the teaser is from the song “Meet the Plastics,” part of the score by Jeff Richmond (music) and Nell Benjamin (lyrics). The movie features a new screenplay by Fey, who won a Drama Desk Award for writing the book of the 2018 Broadway Musical, and direction by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne.