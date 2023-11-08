Watch the (Song-Free) Trailer for the Mean Girls Movie Musical

The new film adaptation of the Broadway musical Mean Girls will hit in cinemas on January 12, 2024, and a first trailer has been released. Check it out below:

As previously reported, the film stars Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Renée Rapp as Regina George, Auli’i Cravalho as Janice, and Angourie Rice as Cady. Additionally, Bebe Wood will play Gretchen, Avantika will play Karen, Christopher Briney will play Aaron Samuels, Jon Hamm will play Coach Carr, and Tina Fey will reprise her role as Ms. Norbury, which she originated in the 2004 non-musical film.

Featuring a new screenplay by Fey (who won a Drama Desk Award for writing the book of the 2018 Broadway Musical), Mean Girls tells the story of Cady, who moves with her parents from Africa to suburban Illinois, where she must navigate a new high school in which Regina George is the apex predator.

Despite being a musical, the trailer is scored by “Get Him Back” by Olivia Rodrigo and doesn’t include the original tunes featured in the film (which are written by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin). Married team Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne are the film’s directors.

You can read TheaterMania’s review of the Broadway musical here.