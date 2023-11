A live capture of the stage version of Waitress: The Musical is a month away from release. It stars composer Sara Bareilles in the role of Jenna, a waitress and pie artiste trapped in a small town and loveless marriage, who sees a baking contest as a potential means of escape. Produced through a partnership of Bleecker Street and Fathom Events, the movie will hit theaters December 7. To hold you over, here are the first four minutes: