Video Flash

Watch Darren Criss and Helen J Shen in Clips From Maybe Happy Ending

The musical is currently running on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Broadway |

November 19, 2024

The new rom-com musical Maybe Happy Ending officially opened on November 12 at the Belasco Theatre. Watch the video below and get a first look at Darren Criss and Helen J Shen as robots in love and a first listen to the score by duo Will Aronson and Hue Park.

In his review, TheaterMania’s David Gordon wrote, “Despite its flaws, Maybe Happy Ending exudes an undeniable charm and warmth, which sets it apart from many other new Broadway musicals these days that go for bombast over emotion.”

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Grey Henson and the cast of Elf the Musical

Watch Grey Henson and Sean Astin in Elf the Musical

Elf the Musical is running at the Marquis Theatre through January 4.