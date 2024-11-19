Watch Darren Criss and Helen J Shen in Clips From Maybe Happy Ending

The new rom-com musical Maybe Happy Ending officially opened on November 12 at the Belasco Theatre. Watch the video below and get a first look at Darren Criss and Helen J Shen as robots in love and a first listen to the score by duo Will Aronson and Hue Park.

In his review, TheaterMania’s David Gordon wrote, “Despite its flaws, Maybe Happy Ending exudes an undeniable charm and warmth, which sets it apart from many other new Broadway musicals these days that go for bombast over emotion.”