Watch Cynthia Erivo Talk Wicked and More With Jimmy Fallon

The Wicked movie (part one) is still a year away, but in the meantime, Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the film, was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke about her first time seeing Wicked and singing with Ariana Grande. Other topics of conversation included her new movie Drift, writing a song for the movie, and her gift for whistling. She ended the interview with a whistled rendition of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Watch the full interview below.

Wicked Part 1 is currently scheduled to be released on November 27, 2024, with the second part released a year later.