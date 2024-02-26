Watch a New Music Video From The Heart of Rock and Roll

The cast sings the title song by Huey Lewis and the News.

The Heart of Rock and Roll, the new musical inspired by the songs of Huey Lewis and the News, will start performances on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre on March 29. Get a first look at the cast, which features Corey Cott, McKenzie Kurtz, Josh Breckenridge, F. Michael Haynie, Zoe Jensen, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Orville Mendoza, Billy Harrigan Tighe, and John Dossett, performing the title song in the music video below.

Set in 1987, The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who’s always put the family business first.

The cast also includes Mike Baerga, Tommy Bracco, TyNia René Brandon, Olivia Cece, Taylor Marie Daniel, Lindsay Joan, Ross Lekites, Robin Masella, Kara Menendez, Joe Moeller, Jennifer Noble, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Kevin Pariseau, Robert Pendilla, and Leah Read.