Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz to Lead The Heart of Rock and Roll on Broadway

The new musical has the songs of Huey Lewis and the News.

Broadway vets Corey Cott (Bandstand) and McKenzie Kurtz (Wicked) will head the cast of The Heart of Rock and Roll, coming to Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre beginning March 29. Opening is set for April 22.

The company also includes Josh Breckenridge, F. Michael Haynie, Zoe Jensen, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Orville Mendoza, Billy Harrigan Tighe, John Dossett, Mike Baerga, Tommy Bracco, TyNia René Brandon, Olivia Cece, Taylor Marie Daniel, Lindsay Joan, Ross Lekites, Robin Masella, Kara Menendez, Michael Olaribigbe, Kevin Pariseau, Robert Pendilla, Joe Moeller (& Juliet), Jennifer Noble, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, and Leah Read.

Written by Jonathan A. Abrams, directed by Gordon Greenberg, and featuring the songs of Huey Lewis and the News, The Heart of Rock and Roll is the story of a pair of 20-somethings who have traded their ideals for corporate life and get a second shot at their dreams. The story is by Abrams and Tyler Mitchell.

On the creative team are Brian Usifer (music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations), Will Van Dyke (music direction), Lorin Latarro (choreography), Derek McLane (sets), Jen Caprio (costumes), Japhy Weideman (lighting), John Shivers (sound), and Nikiya Mathis (hair, wigs, and makeup).

It had its world premiere at the Old Globe in San Diego in 2018.