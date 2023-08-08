Thomas Jay Ryan to Replace Bill Irwin in Site-Specific Uncle Vanya

Two-time Drama Desk winner Thomas Jay Ryan (Dance Nation) is stepping into the role of Serebryakov in the OHenry Productions staging of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, which is taking place in a private loft apartment in the Flatiron District. Performances begin tomorrow (August 8) and will continue through August 25. These encore performances follow a sold-out run in July, during which Bill Irwin portrayed Serebryakov. As previously reported, Irwin is unavailable for this return engagement.

A professor who lives away from the rural estate that supports his glamorous lifestyle, Serebryakov briefly returns home with his much younger wife in Uncle Vanya. Apart from the ways their presence disturbs the typical pace of life in the country, it also stirs up feelings of resentment, especially in the title character.

As previously announced, Tony winner David Cromer will reprise his performance as Vanya, with Will Brill as Astrov, Julia Chan as Yelena, Will Dagger as Telegin, Tony nominee Marin Ireland as Sonya, Nathan Malin as Yefim, Ann McDonough as Maria, and Virginia Wing as Marina. Jack Serio directs.

Joining Ryan and the holdover cast are Dario Ladani Sanchez (Yefim, understudy for Astrov/Telegin), Raquel Chavez (understudy for Sonya/Yelena/Yefim), Nat DeWolf (understudy for Vanya/Serebryakov), and Barbara Kingsley (understudy for Maria/Marina).

The creative team for Uncle Vanya includes Walt Spangler (scenic design), Ricky Reynoso (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), and Christopher Darbassie (sound design).