The Prince of Egypt West End Proshot Coming to BroadwayHD

The Stephen Schwartz musical was filmed before its West End run ended in January 2022.

The filmed West End stage musical The Prince of Egypt will be released on BroadwayHD on November 15, and available to buy or rent on digital from December 5.

The theatrical version of the DreamWorks animated film, The Prince of Egypt was filmed live at London’s Dominion Theatre before its run ended in January 2022. The show features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik. Schwartz has penned 10 new songs to join his original five from the 1998 film.

Leading the cast are Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Oliver Lidert (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Nardia Ruth (Nefertari), and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron),

Also in the production are Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Jordan Anderton, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Catherine Cornwall, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, George Hankers, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Daniel Luiz, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Alice Readie, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Marco Venturini, Ricardo Walker, Niko Wirachman, and Sasha Woodward, together with young performers Chenai Broadbent, Cian Eagle-Service, Maiya Eastmond, Jersey Blu Georgia, Taylor Jenkins, George Menezes Cutts, Iman Pabani and Vishal Soni.

The Prince of Egypt is directed by Scott Schwartz, with choreography by Sean Cheesman, set designs by Kevin Depinet, costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, wigs, hair, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, and musical direction by Dave Rose;