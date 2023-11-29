Taylor Trensch Joins Cast of Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, is now in its final six weeks of performances. The show runs through January 7 at New World Stages. Taylor Trensch (Dear Evan Hansen, Hello, Dolly!) will join the company December 27-January 2, in the role of Harker & others.

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors is a 90-minute, gender-bending comedic reimaging of Bram Stoker’s horror classic that finds a pansexual GenZ Count Dracula in an existential crisis. The show is directed by Gordon Greenberg, who co-wrote the script with Steve Rosen. The cast features Jordan Boatman (The Niceties), Arnie Burton (The 39 Steps), James Daly, Ellen Harvey (How To Succeed), and Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Disney’s Newsies). The company understudies are Kaitlyn Boyer and Sean-Michael Wilkinson.

The creative team also includes scenic and puppet designer Tijana Bjelajac, costume designer Tristan Raines, lighting designer Rob Denton, original music and sound designer Victoria Deiorio, and wig and hair designer Ashley Rae Callahan.