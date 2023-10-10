Spend a December Weekend in New York With Your Old Friends From TheaterMania

The period between Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve is a particularly exciting time to be in New York City, and TheaterMania is inviting our readers to experience it with us December 1-3 with a weekend on Broadway.

It starts Friday evening with welcome cocktails at Times Square’s Foundry Bar. From there we will head on to an evening performance of How to Dance in Ohio, the new musical about autistic young people preparing for a school dance, which looks poised to be a real contender for this year’s Tony for Best Musical. See it before everyone else does.

Saturday is a double-header with a matinee of Theresa Rebeck’s I Need That, which stars Danny DeVito as a hoarder, opposite his real-life daughter Lucy. A special guest will join us for dinner at Bond 45, and then it’s on to an evening performance of A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond jukebox musical that is still going strong. That very day, guests can opt to squeeze in a 10am performance of the beloved Radio City Christmas Spectacular for an additional charge.

The weekend ends Sunday with a matinee of the show everyone is clamoring to get into, the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez. You can read our rave review here.

Guests can opt to hang around that evening for a performance of Back to the Future. Similarly, guests arriving on Thursday can catch a performance of Some Like It Hot, the hilarious Broadway musical comedy that is set to close December 30. Don’t miss it!

This is the perfect gift for the TheaterManiac in your life. You can learn more about the weekend and book your spot here.