SIX Announces Sing-Along Performance

The first sing-along performance of SIX on Broadway will be held on Wednesday, March 6, at the Lena Horne Theatre.

At this performance only, audience members will be encouraged to sing along to the Tony-winning score by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. The performance is a part of the SIXth of the Month Series of special events and exclusive content for SIX’s audience members and fans.

In SIX, the wives of Henry VIII tell their own stories in a pop concert presentation.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (sets), Gabriella Slade (costumes), Tim Deiling (lighting), and Paul Gatehouse (sound). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. music supervision by Roberta Duchak.