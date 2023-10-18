Shaina Taub’s Suffs to Get Broadway Run This Spring, With Hillary Clinton Among Producers

Shaina Taub’s musical Suffs will make its Broadway debut this spring, opening at the Music Box Theatre on April 18.

Directed by Leigh Silverman, Suffs — with book, music, and lyrics by Taub — is the story of Alice Paul, Carrie Catt, Inez Milholland, and the other historical suffragists who fought for the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment, allowing women the right to vote. The production had its world premiere at the Public Theatre in 2022, with a cast that included Taub, Jenn Colella, Phillipa Soo, Nikki M. James, and Grace McLean, among others.

Though the Public Theater engagement was largely sold-out and extended, reviews were mixed, with our critic saying, “Taub pulls down the sails to return to the nuts and bolts of an interesting but plodding story,” where “style and substance end up separating like oil and water.”

Among the producers for the Broadway run are Hillary Rodham Clinton and Malala Yousafzai, joining lead producers Jill Fuhrman and Rachel Sussman. Casting for the Broadway run has not been announced.

The production will have a largely new creative team compared to the Public Theater engagement, with choreography by Mayte Natalio, scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Lap Chi Chu, sound by Jason Crystal and Sun Hee Kill, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, and music supervision/music direction by Andrea Grody. All are new to the show except Kill and Grody.