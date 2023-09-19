Sean Young to Star in Off-Broadway’s Ode to the Wasp Woman

The new play explores the deaths of four B-list Hollywood actors from the Golden Age.

Blade Runner‘s Sean Young will star in the new off-Broadway play Ode to the Wasp Woman, running October 30-January 31 at the Actors Temple Theatre.

Written and directed by Rider McDowell, the new drama explores the last days of four B-list Hollywood celebrities: Susan Cabot (who appeared in Roger Corman’s The Wasp Woman), George Reeves (TV’s Superman), Carl Switzer (Alfalfa in the Our Gang series), and Barbara Payton (Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye).

Young will play Cabot, with further casting to be announced.

Ode to the Wasp Woman features scenic design by Josh Iacovelli, lighting design by Maarten Cornelis, Sean Young’s costumes designed by Montgomery Frazier, and sound design by Bob ‘The Hammer’ Franco.