TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photo Flash

Sarah Snook Opens on Broadway in The Picture of Dorian Gray

The acclaimed West End production makes its American debut.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Broadway |

March 28, 2025

2025 03 27 TheaterMania The Picture of Dorian Gray Opening Curtain Call 9
Sarah Snook
(© Tricia Baron)

Emmy winner Sarah Snook celebrated her opening night in The Picture of Dorian Gray on March 27 at the Music Box Theatre.

2025 03 27 TheaterMania The Picture of Dorian Gray Opening Curtain Call 10
Sarah Snook
(© Tricia Baron)

Adapted and directed by Kip Williams, this production originated at Australia’s Sydney Theatre Company and played a sold-out run in London’s West End earlier this year. Inspired by Oscar Wilde’s novel, the production is a “collision of form employing an explosive interplay of video and theater through an intricately choreographed collection of on-stage cameras bringing to life a dizzying 26 characters, each brought to life by Snook.”

2025 03 27 TheaterMania The Picture of Dorian Gray Opening Curtain Call 4
Sarah Snook and the video team
(© Tricia Baron)

Snook — best known for playing Shiv Roy in Succession — won an Olivier Award for The Picture of Dorian Gray, as did costume designer Marg Horwell. Horwell also designed the set, with lighting by Nick Schlieper, music and sound design by Clemence Williams, video design by David Bergman, and dramaturgy by Eryn Jean Norvill, who originated the roles in Sydney in 2022.

2025 03 27 TheaterMania The Picture of Dorian Gray Opening Curtain Call 12
Sarah Snook and the creative team
(© Tricia Baron)

Of the production, our critic said, “It’s a theatrical tour-de-force, as well as an impressive feat of video engineering. But, unlike the title character, its imperfections are all too apparent.” Read his full review here.

2025 03 27 TheaterMania The Picture of Dorian Gray Opening Curtain Call 2
Sarah Snook
(© Tricia Baron)

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Screenshot 2025 03 12 at 2.54.24 PM

Watch Succession's Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook Reunite at the Stage Door

The former Succession co-stars started previews in their Broadway shows on the same night.