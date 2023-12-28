Robert Nolan, Former President of ATPAM and Company Manager for Cameron Mackintosh Shows, Dead at 69

He died on December 27 at Mt. Sinai West Hospital after a brief illness, surrounded by family and friends.

Robert Nolan, an ATPAM (the Association of Theatrical Press Agents & Managers) manager since 1989 and former president of the organization, died on Wednesday December 27 at Mt. Sinai West Hospital after a brief illness, surrounded by family and friends. Nolan was 69 years old.

Nolan grew up in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, graduated with a BA from West Chester College (now West Chester University), and received his master’s degree from Illinois State University. He began his career as personal assistant to Carol Channing and her husband Charles Lowe during tours of Hello, Dolly! and Jerry’s Girls. This led to his first show as a company manager, the tour of My One and Only.

On Broadway, Nolan worked on Cabaret with Joel Grey, Starlight Express, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me, A Tale of Two Cities, and a long stint for Cameron Mackintosh including Oklahoma!, Putting it Together, Les Miserables, and The Phantom of the Opera. At the time of his death, he was employed at 101 Productions, Ltd.