PIX: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and More Welcome Back to the Future to Broadway

Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Michael J. Fox, Casey Likes, and Roger Bart
The original stars of Back to the Future reunited at the Winter Garden Theatre on July 25 to celebrate the arrival of Back to the Future: The MusicalAmong those on hand were Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly), Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown), Lea Thompson (Lorraine), producer Steven Spielberg, director Robert Zemeckis, and songwriter Huey Lewis. The gala evening served as a benefit for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Christopher Lloyd, Huey Lewis, and Roger Bart
Directed by John Rando, the Broadway cast stars Roger Bart (Doc Brown), Casey Likes (Marty McFly), Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen). Rounding out the ensemble are Merritt David Janes (Strickland), Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Amber Ardolino, Will Branner, Victoria Byrd, Brendon Chan, Kevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Hannah Kevitt, JJ Niemann, Becca Petersen, Emma Pittman, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula, and Daryl Tofa.

Steven Spielberg
Based on the beloved 1985 sci-fi movie, Back to the Future has a book by Bob Gale, co-writer of the film trilogy, and new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri, who composed the score for the movie series, and Glen Ballard. The score also includes the Huey Lewis hits from the film like “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” The show received the 2022 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical.

Writers Glen Ballard, Bob Gale, and Alan Silvestri
The creative team includes Chris Bailey (choreography), Tim Hatley (sets and costumes), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound), Fin Ross (video), Nick Finlow (music supervision and arrangements), Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook (orchestrations), David Chase (dance arrangements), and Ted Arthur (music direction).

Harry Waters Jr. (original Marvin Berry) and Marc McClure (original Dave McFly)
The performance served as the production’s opening, with reviews embargoed until August 3.

Donald Fullilove (original Goldie Wilson)
James Tolkan (original Mr. Strickland)
Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Michael J. Fox, Casey Likes, Roger Bart, and John Rando
Michael J. Fox and Casey Likes
Back to the Future: The Musical stars Casey Likes, Hugh Coles, and Liana Hunt
The cast of Back to the Future: The Musical
Casey Likes and Roger Bart
The DeLorean
