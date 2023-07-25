Go Back in Time With Back to the Future’s Newest Trailer

The new Broadway musical is now in previews at the Winter Garden Theatre,

Back to the Future: The Musical is now onstage at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre and taking audiences back in time with a musical nostalgia ride. Take a look below at footage from the production, which teases some moments from the original film that will look eerily familiar.

Based on the beloved 1985 sci-fi movie, Back to the Future has a book by Bob Gale, co-writer of the film trilogy, and new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri, who composed the score for the movie series, and Glen Ballard. The score also includes hits from the film like “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

Directed by Tony Award winner John Rando, the Broadway cast stars Tony Award winner Roger Bart (Doc Brown), Casey Likes (Marty McFly), Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen). Round out the ensemble are Merritt David Janes (Strickland), Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Amber Ardolino, Will Branner, Victoria Byrd, Brendon Chan, Kevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Hannah Kevitt, JJ Niemann, Becca Petersen, Emma Pittman, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula, and Daryl Tofa.

Back to the Future opens on Broadway August 3.