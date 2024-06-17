Photos: Inside the 2024 Tony Awards Winners Circle

See this year’s big winners as they pose with their trophies for the very first time.
Just moments after they heard their names called, Broadway’s class of 2024 Tony winners happily posed for photos showing off their brand-new statues. Check out our great shots below by our photographer Tricia Baron.
Maleah Joi Moon, Best Actress in a Musical for <i>Hell’s Kitchen</i> (© Tricia Baron)
Sarah Paulson and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, winners for <i>Appropriate</i> (© Tricia Baron)
Jonathan Groff, Best Actor in a Musical for <i>Merrily We Roll Along</i> (© Tricia Baron)
Kara Young, Best Featured Actress in a Play for <i>Purlie Victorious</i> (© Tricia Baron)
Will Brill, Best Featured Actor in a Play for <i>Stereophonic</i> (© Tricia Baron)
Stereophonic‘s Will Brill, Ryan Rumery, John Johnson, Sue Wagner, David Adjmi, Daniel Aukin, Will Butler, David Zinn, and Adam Greenfield (© Tricia Baron)
Jeremy Strong, Best Actor in a Play for <i>An Enemy of the People</i> (© Tricia Baron)
Kecia Lewis, Best Featured Actress in a Musical for <i>Hell’s Kitchen</i> (© Tricia Baron)
Daniel Radcliffe, Best Featured Actor in a Musical for <i>Merrily We Roll Along</i> (© Tricia Baron)
Alex Edelman, Special Award recipient for <i>Just For Us</i> (© Tricia Baron)
Billy Porter, Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award winner (© Tricia Baron)
Nikiya Mathis, Special Award Recipient for Hair and Wig Design (© Tricia Baron)
Cody Spencer, Best Sound Design of a Musical for <i>The Outsiders</i> (© Tricia Baron)
George C. Wolfe, Lifetime Achievement Award winner (© Tricia Baron)
Jane Cox, Best Lighting Design of a Play for <i>Appropriate</i> (© Tricia Baron)
Justin Peck, Best Choreography for <i>Illinoise</i> (© Tricia Baron)
Shaina Taub, Best Book and Best Score for <i>Suffs</i> (© Tricia Baron)
Dede Ayite, Best Costume Design of a Play for <i>Jaja’s African Hair Braiding</i> (© Tricia Baron)
Linda Cho, Best Costume Design of a Musical for <i>The Great Gatsby</i> (© Tricia Baron)
Tony Awards
Your Guide to Everything Tony awards