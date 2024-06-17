Photo Flash

Photos: Inside the 2024 Tony Awards Winners Circle

See this year’s big winners as they pose with their trophies for the very first time.

Just moments after they heard their names called, Broadway’s class of 2024 Tony winners happily posed for photos showing off their brand-new statues. Check out our great shots below by our photographer Tricia Baron.

2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Winners 88
Maleah Joi Moon, Best Actress in a Musical for <i>Hell’s Kitchen</i>
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Winners 80
Sarah Paulson and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, winners for <i>Appropriate</i>
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Winners 77
Jonathan Groff, Best Actor in a Musical for <i>Merrily We Roll Along</i>
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Winners 65
Kara Young, Best Featured Actress in a Play for <i>Purlie Victorious</i>
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Winners 63
Will Brill, Best Featured Actor in a Play for <i>Stereophonic</i>
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Winners 59
Stereophonic‘s Will Brill, Ryan Rumery, John Johnson, Sue Wagner, David Adjmi, Daniel Aukin, Will Butler, David Zinn, and Adam Greenfield
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Winners 51
Jeremy Strong, Best Actor in a Play for <i>An Enemy of the People</i>
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Winners 50
Kecia Lewis, Best Featured Actress in a Musical for <i>Hell’s Kitchen</i>
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Winners 45
Daniel Radcliffe, Best Featured Actor in a Musical for <i>Merrily We Roll Along</i>
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Winners 42
Alex Edelman, Special Award recipient for <i>Just For Us</i>
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Winners 38
Billy Porter, Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award winner
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Winners 37
Nikiya Mathis, Special Award Recipient for Hair and Wig Design
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Winners 31
Cody Spencer, Best Sound Design of a Musical for <i>The Outsiders</i>
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Winners 25
George C. Wolfe, Lifetime Achievement Award winner
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Winners 18
Jane Cox, Best Lighting Design of a Play for <i>Appropriate</i>
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Winners 16
Justin Peck, Best Choreography for <i>Illinoise</i>
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Winners 12
Shaina Taub, Best Book and Best Score for <i>Suffs</i>
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Winners 6
Dede Ayite, Best Costume Design of a Play for <i>Jaja’s African Hair Braiding</i>
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Winners 2
Linda Cho, Best Costume Design of a Musical for <i>The Great Gatsby</i>
(© Tricia Baron)

