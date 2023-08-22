Photo Flash: Austin Scott Plays Shakespeare in Broadway’s & Juliet

As previously reported, on August 8 Austin Scott stepped into the role of William Shakespeare in the Max Martin jukebox musical & Juliet, which is currently playing at Broadway’s Stephen Sondheim Theatre. He took over from original cast member Stark Sands, who is set to appear in the Avett Brothers musical Swept Away at Arena Stage. Scott was last seen on Broadway in the Bob Dylan musical Girl From the North Country.

Directed by Luke Sheppard, & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Nominated for nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet features a book by David West Read, and music and lyrics by Max Martin & Friends, including pop anthems “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.