Austin Scott to Replace Stark Sands in & Juliet on Broadway

Beginning August 8, Austin Scott will take on the role of Shakespeare in & Juliet, replacing original cast member Stark Sands. Ahead of his next project, the Avett Brothers musical Swept Away, Sands will play his final performance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on August 6.

Scott made his Broadway debut as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton, and originated the role of Joe Scott in Girl From the North Country. On screen, he recently co-starred in the Netflix feature film A Jazzman’s Blues, written and directed by Tyler Perry, and has guest starred on Pose and Sistas.

Directed by Luke Sheppard, & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Nominated for nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet features a book by David West Read, and music and lyrics by Max Martin & Friends, including pop anthems “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The current cast of & Juliet features Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Melanie La Barrie as ‘Angelique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois.’ Rounding out the ensemble are Brandon Antonio, Michael Iván Carrier, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Kim Onah, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.