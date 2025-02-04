Patrick Wilson and Jordan Donica to Appear in Private Industry Reading of Big Fish

The 2013 Broadway musical by John August and Andrew Lippa will get a big-name reading this week in New York City.

A private industry reading of a newly revised version of Big Fish will take place in New York City on February 7, produced by TRW Production in collaboration with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

The musical features a book by screenwriter John August and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Based on Daniel Wallace’s novel and the Columbia Pictures film, Big Fish follows the relationship between Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman known for his fantastical stories, and his son, Will. The story explores themes of family, storytelling, and love.

Patrick Wilson, a two-time Tony Award nominee, will lead the cast as Edward Bloom. Joining him are Jordan Donica as Will Bloom, Nikki Renée Daniels as Sandra Bloom, Hannah Cruz as Josephine Bloom, Alexander Gemignani as Amos Callaway, Nicholas Ward as Karl the Giant, Rema Webb as The Witch, Haven Burton as Jenny Hill, David Hull as Don Price, Mike Wartella as Zacky Price, Lance Roberts as Mayor/Dr. Bennett, and Emjay Roa as Young Will Bloom. The company also includes Lauren Blackman, Trista Dollison, and Arianna Stucki. Casting is by Craig Burns at the Telsey Office.

The reading will be directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks. It is produced by Michael McFadden and Katy Lipson of TRW Production.