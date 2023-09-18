Only Murders in the Building Interactive Experience Coming to NYC

The experience will take place at the United Palace Theater from Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24.

In anticipation of the season three finale of the series Only Murders in the Building, Hulu will host an interactive experience for fans in a space used as a filming location, the United Palace in Washington Heights, which was turned into the Goosebury Theatre for the show. The experience will be open during select hours from September 22-24. The season finale will air on October 3.

In the show starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, three friends solve murders on their podcast and season three brings them behind the scenes of the Goosebury Theatre to figure out who killed Hollywood star Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd). In the immersive experience, guests will explore crime scene evidence at the theater using a UV flashlight, which they will trade for a thank you gift on the way out.

Other parts of the experience include a memorial shrine for Ben Glenroy where fans can leave notes, flowers, photos, or CoBro fan fiction, and dressing rooms where they can get quick “touch ups” with Rare Beauty.

Free tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis at this link.