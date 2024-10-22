NSYNC's Joey Fatone Returning to Broadway in & Juliet

Fatone was last on the Great White Way 20 years ago.

NSYNC member Joey Fatone will return to Broadway to place Lance in & Juliet for a nine-week run, January 21-March 16. He takes over the role from original cast member Paulo Szot.

Fatone made his Broadway in 2002 as Mark in Rent and went on to play Seymour in the 2004 Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors. As Lance, he’ll sing several songs by rival band Backstreet Boys, including “Shape of My Heart” and “Everybody.”

Beginning October 27, the Broadway company of & Juliet will include Maya Boyd as Juliet, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Liam Pearce as Romeo, Michael Iván Carrier as May, and Jeannette Bayardelle Angélique. Nathan Levy will join the company as François on November 19. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Ava Noble, Cassie Silva, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast for the show’s third year on Broadway.

& Juliet imagines what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love on her terms, through a playlist of pop anthems by Max Martin. The book is by David West Read and music and lyrics are by Max Martin and friends.

The rest of the creative team for the Broadway production includes director Luke Sheppard, choreographer Jennifer Weber, musical supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Bill Sherman, sound designer Soutra Gilmour, costume designer Paloma Young, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Gareth Owen, video and projection designer Andrzej Goulding, hair, wig, and makeup designer J. Jared Janas, orchestrator Dominic Fallacaro, and music director Haley Bennett.