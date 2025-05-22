The musical is inspired by the memoir Wesley the Owl by Stacey O’Brien.

This June, the new musical Wesley will make its New York debut at the Theater Center, running June 11-July 18, with an opening on June 25. Inspired by Stacey O’Brien’s 2008 bestselling memoir Wesley the Owl: The Remarkable Love Story of a Bird and His Girl, Wesley was written by Scott Steidl (music and lyrics) and Mark Hantoot (book and additional lyrics) and directed by Mary Duncan.

In Wesley, Casey, a young rock musician, bonds with an injured barn owl named Wesley.

The cast features Andrianna Ayala as Casey, Daniel Sanchez as Wesley with Christa Lisette Beveridge, Tara Dougherty, Ashley Huber, Jack Kehoe, Christopher Kirby Saunders, Nathan Myers, and Maya Pierce.

The production includes set design by Germán Cárdenas-Alaminos, costume design by Bailey Hammett-Colwell, projection design by Camilla Tassi, and puppet design by Austin Phillips.