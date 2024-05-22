Lilli Cooper Joins Father and Brother in Encores! Titanic

Chuck Cooper and Eddie Cooper were previously announced as part of the cast.

Lilli Cooper will play Kate Murphey in the Encores! presentation of Titanic, replacing the previously announced Shereen Ahmed. The production will run at New York City Center June 11-23.

Cooper will star alongside her father, Chuck Cooper (playing Captain E.J. Smith), and brother, Eddie Cooper (playing Henry Etches).

Ari Notartomaso will make their Encores! debut as Bellboy, replacing the previously announced Jo Lampert.

The complete cast for Encores! Titanic is Ashley Blanchet (Kate Mullins), Adam Chanler-Berat (First Officer Murdoch), Chuck Cooper (Captain E.J. Smith), Eddie Cooper (Henry Etches), Lilli Cooper (Kate Murphey), Andrew Durand (Jim Farrell), Drew Gehling (Edgar Beane), Alex Joseph Grayson (Harold Bride), Ramin Karimloo (Frederick Barrett), Emilie Kouatchou (Caroline Neville), Judy Kuhn (Ida Straus), Jose Llana (Thomas Andrews), Bonnie Milligan (Alice Beane), Ari Notartomaso (Bellboy), Nathan Salstone (Fredrick Fleet), A.J. Shively (Charles Clarke), Brandon Uranowtiz (J. Bruce Ismay), Samantha Williams (Kate McGowan), and Chip Zien (Isador Straus). With Colin Anderson, Daniel Beeman, Brandon Contreras, Ali Ewoldt, Leslie Donna Flesner, Evan Harrington, Leah Horowitz, Amy Justman, Michael Maliakel, Timothy McDevitt, Grace Morgan, Kent Overshown, Lindsay Roberts, Matthew Scott, and Daniel Torres.

Featuring music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone, Titanic musicalizes the maiden (and final) voyage of the doomed luxury ocean liner. Anne Kauffman directs, with choreography by Danny Mefford, and Guest Music Director Rob Berman leading The Encores! Orchestra.