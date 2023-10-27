Photo Flash

Legendary Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Finally Gets a Sardi’s Portrait

Josh Groban, Micaela Diamond, and Bobby Canavale were among the stars who turned out to see the unveiling.

Broadway
Jonathan Tunick sees his Sardi’s portrait for the first time.
(© Tricia Baron)

Few people are more responsible for the Broadway sound as we know it today than Jonathan Tunick. He created the original orchestrations for Company, A Chorus Line, Merrily We Roll Along, Sweeney Todd, and Titanic, just to name five of his many projects over more than half a century. Tunick also has the rare distinction of an EGOT from his work in television, film, and recorded music. Yesterday, the theater district restaurant Sardi’s honored Tunick with a portrait that will hang alongside the hundreds of theater personalities decorating its walls.

Jonathan Tunick and Josh Groban.
(© Tricia Baron)

Josh Groban, who is currently starring in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd, was in attendance.

Jonathan Tunick and Alex Lacamoire.
(© Tricia Baron)

Alex Lacamoire, who created the orchestrations for Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen, was on hand to pay tribute to a pioneer in his field.

Jonathan Groff, Bobby Cannavale, and Micaela Diamond.
(© Tricia Baron)

Jonathan Groff (currently in the Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along), Bobby Cannavale, and Micaela Diamond (both currently in Here We Are, Stephen Sondheim’s final musical, which features orchestrations by Tunick) were part of a large group of theater notables who attended the unveiling.

Jonathan Tunick and friends turn up to admire his new Sardi’s portrait.
(© Tricia Baron)

