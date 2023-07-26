Kids’ Night on Broadway Returns to NYC in August

The Broadway League has announced that Kids’ Night on Broadway will return to New York City on August 29, marking the program’s first summer schedule since its inception in 1996. The Broadway League event offers kids 18 years and under free tickets to participating Broadway shows when accompanied by a full-paying adult. The offer is applied as 50 percent off each ticket when purchased as a pair.

Participating shows include A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, Aladdin, Back to the Future: The Musical, Chicago, The Cottage, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Here Lies Love, Kimberly Akimbo, The Lion King, MJ The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Once Upon a One More Time, Shucked, Six (performance will take place on Wednesday evening, August 30), Some Like it Hot, and Wicked.

Kids’ Night on Broadway is celebrated with in-theater special activities including talkbacks, sing-alongs, art projects, Kids’ Night on Broadway activity books, and more. Select restaurants will also be offering exclusive discounts. Patrons can sign up for the Broadway Fan Club at KidsNightonBroadway.com (minimum age of 13 years to join) to learn more about Kids’ Night on Broadway programs and events, and to be notified when tickets go on sale.