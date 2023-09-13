Josh Dela Cruz, Jon Jon Briones, and More Star in International Premiere of Maltby & Shire’s Waterfall

Waterfall, a new musical love story, will have its international premiere at the Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre in Bangkok, Thailand. The book is by Tony winner Richard Maltby Jr. and Karen Hartman with music by Academy Award winner David Shire and lyrics by Maltby, Jr. Previews start on September 13, 2023, with an official press opening on September 20. The show runs through October 1.

The musical is based on the Thai novel Behind the Painting by Sriburapha and is set in 1930s Bangkok and Tokyo and follows a young peasant hoping to rise in government, a distinguished Thai diplomat, and an American artist searching for inspiration during the Depression as they find themselves in a love triangle. Waterfall will be choreographed by Morgan Marcell and directed by Takonkiet Viravan, who has directed and produced more than 300 stage and screen productions in Thailand and on Broadway.

The cast features Josh Dela Cruz (Blue’s Clues and You!) as Noppon, Danielle Hope (winner of BBC’s Over the Rainbow) as Katherine, Jon Jon Briones (Miss Saigon) as Chao Khun, J. Elaine Marcos (Every Little Step) as Nuan, and Orville Mendoza (Pacific Overtures) as Takamoto. The cast also includes ‘Mind’ Punyanuch Pornsakulpaisal, Laura Darrell, and a 15-member English-speaking Thai ensemble.

The rest of the creative team includes music supervisor Dale Rieling, conductor Phatcharapong Chantapoon, orchestrator Apisit Wongchoti, dance music arranger Greg Jarrett, scenic designer Sasavat Busayabandh, costume designer Phisit Jongnarangsin, and lighting designer Salisa Rattanachai.