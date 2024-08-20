John Gallagher Jr., Stark Sands, and More Announced for Swept Away on Broadway

They reprise their roles from the show’s runs at Berkeley Repertory and Arena Stage, along with Adrian Blake Enscoe and Wayne Duvall.

Producers Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock, and Madison Wells Live have announced the Avett Brothers’ new musical Swept Away will star the returning principal cast members from the show’s runs at Berkeley Repertory and Arena Stage including Tony Award winner John Gallagher Jr. (Spring Awakening, American Idiot) as Mate, Tony Award nominee Stark Sands (& Juliet, American Idiot) as Big Brother, Adrian Blake Enscoe (Apple TV+’s Dickinson) as Little Brother, and Wayne Duvall (1984) as Captin. Swept Away starts performances on October 29 at the Longacre Theatre.

Also returning from the show’s run at Arena Stage include ensemble members Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Cameron Johnson (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Brandon Kalm, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza (The Heart of Rock and Roll), Tyrone L. Robinson (Frozen), and John Sygar.

New to the cast are Josh Breckenridge (Come From Away), Rico LeBron, John Michael Finley (The Book of Mormon), Chase Peacock (American Idiot), Robert Pendilla (The Heart of Rock and Roll), and David Rowen.

A story of shipwreck, salvation, and brotherhood set on the high seas, Swept Away features a book by Tony Award winner John Logan (Red, Moulin Rouge! The Musical), direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot), and choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann (Hadestown).

The creative team includes Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning costume designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, music arranger and orchestrator Chris Miller, music arranger and orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, and music director Will Van Dyke.