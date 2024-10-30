Irving Berlin's White Christmas Announces Casting at Paper Mill Playhouse

Regional Theatre Tony Award winner Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the full cast and creative team for Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Musical, the next production in Paper Mill’s 2024-25 season. Directed by Paper Mill’s producing artistic director Mark S. Hoebee, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas will run November 27-December 29, with an opening night on December 1, at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey.

The cast will feature Keely Beirne (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) as Judy Haynes, Ashley Blanchet (Waitress) as Betty Haynes, Max Clayton (The Music Man) as Bob Wallace, Stacia Fernandez (Mamma Mia!) as Martha Watson, Casey Garvin (Some Like It Hot) as Phil Davis, Reagan Pender (The Who’s Tommy) as Ralph Sheldrake, Lance Roberts (The Music Man) as General Henry Waverly, and Savannah Austin and Annie Piper Braverman sharing the role of Susan Waverly. The ensemble will include Claire Avakian, Lincoln Belford, Allison Blanchard, Lamont Brown, Sabrina Brush, Rhagan Carter, Sydney Chow, Kelly Gleason, Candice Hatakeyama, Drew King, Ryan Lambert, Cory Lingner, Alex Llorca, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Brady Miller, Larkin Reilly, Buzz Roddy, and Grace Marie Rusnica.

Based on the classic 1954 holiday film, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is about two army buddies who enlist the help of their showbiz pals to put on a show at a picturesque Vermont inn.

This production features original Broadway choreography by Randy Skinner being reproduced by Kristyn Pope, original scenic design by Anna Louizos being coordinated by and with additional design by Kelly James Tighe, original costume design by Carrie Robbins being coordinated by and with additional design by Antonio Consuegra, sound design by Matt Kraus, hair, wig, and makeup design by the Wig Associates (Krystal Belleza and Will Vicari), and music direction by Cynthia Meng.