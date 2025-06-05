Heathers Release Deluxe Original Cast Recording; Listen to Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Sing "I Say No"

Yellow Sound Label will release a deluxe edition of the Heathers the Musical world premiere cast recording on Friday, June 6.

Marking the 10th anniversary of the musical’s original album, which was certified Gold earlier this year and boasts 2.6 billion streams, this deluxe edition contains the entire 2014 Heathers recording, as well as several new bonus tracks.

Those bonus tracks include “Our Love is God (Fado Ballad),” performed by Cordeone and Martina DaSilva; “Seventeen (Symphonic Version),” performed by Kristolyn Lloyd and George Salazar; and “Kindergarten Boyfriend (Bluegrass Lullaby)” performed by Will Chase. The album also features new recordings of songs added to the hit London production, including “Never Shut Up Again,” performed by Adrianna Hicks, with Aaron Michael Ray and Matt DaSilva; “You’re Welcome,” performed by Alyse Alan Louis, Corey Cott, and Jason Gotay; and “I Say No,” performed by Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer. Finally, it features the world premiere recording of the new song “One by One,” performed by Ingrid Michaelson and Gizel Jiménez.

Listen to Krizer sing “I Say No” below:

Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, the original Heathers album features Barrett Wilbert Weed as Veronica and Ryan McCartan as J.D.; taking on the roles of The Heathers are Jessica Keenan Wynn as Heather Chandler, Elle McLemore as Heather McNamara, and Kristolyn Lloyd as Heather Duke. Katie Ladner stars as Martha Dunnstock, Jon Eidson as Ram Sweeney, Evan Todd as Kurt Kelly, Tony Award winner Anthony Crivello as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean, Daniel Cooney as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal, and Michelle Duffy as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom. Completing the cast are Dan Domenech, Cait Fairbanks, Rachel Flynn, Molly Hager, Charissa Hogeland, AJ Meijer, Matthew Schatz, and Dustin Sullivan.

A new production of Heathers the Musical starts performances on June 22 at New World Stages.

Preorder the album by clicking here.