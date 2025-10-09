Grammy Winner Kandi Burruss to Join the Cast of & Juliet

Grammy Award winner and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Kandi Burruss (Chicago, The Real Housewives of Atlanta) will return to the stage in the Broadway musical & Juliet. Burruss will play Angélique for a limited engagement, December 11-March 8, 2026, at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

In addition to performing, Burruss is a theater producer for shows such as The Piano Lesson (Tony Award nomination), The Wiz, Othello, and the upcoming Joe Turner’s Come and Gone. As a performer, she was a member of the R&B female vocal group Xscape.

Her songwriting credits include Destiny’s Child’s Grammy-nominated “Bills, Bills, Bills,” and TLC’s Grammy-winning “No Scrubs,” along with songs from Pink, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, and more.

& Juliet imagines what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, using a playlist of pop songs by Max Martin. Created by David West Read (Schitt’s Creek), the musical is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The current Broadway company includes Gianna Harris as Juliet, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart as Lance, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Cheryl Porter as Angélique, Liam Pearce as Romeo, and Nathan Levy as François. Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Halima Dodo, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Ishamel Gonzalez, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast.