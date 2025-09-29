TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photo Flash

Get a First Look at Masquerade

Masquerade is based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical The Phantom of the Opera.

| Off-Broadway |

September 29, 2025

Hugh Panaro, Nik Walker, Jeff Kready, Clay Singer, Telly Leung, and Kyle Scatliffe (© Oscar Ouk)
Masquerade, based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, officially opens tonight at 218 West 57th Street.

Jeff Kready (Company), Telly Leung (Allegiance), Hugh Panaro (The Phantom of the Opera), Kyle Scatliffe (Hamilton), Clay Singer (The Band’s Visit), and Nik Walker (Spamalot) alternate the role of the Phantom.

Hugh Panaro and Francesca Mehrotra (© Oscar Ouk)
Haile Ferrier, Erin LeCroy (The Phantom of the Opera), Francesca Mehrotra, Riley Noland, Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera), and Anna Zavelson (The Notebook) share the role of Christine Daae.

Kaley Ann Voorhees and Nik Walker (© Oscar Ouk)
Tickets are on sale through February 1.

Telly Leung and Haile Ferrier (© Oscar Ouk)
