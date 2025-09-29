Get a First Look at Masquerade

Masquerade is based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical The Phantom of the Opera.

Masquerade, based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, officially opens tonight at 218 West 57th Street.

Jeff Kready (Company), Telly Leung (Allegiance), Hugh Panaro (The Phantom of the Opera), Kyle Scatliffe (Hamilton), Clay Singer (The Band’s Visit), and Nik Walker (Spamalot) alternate the role of the Phantom.

Haile Ferrier, Erin LeCroy (The Phantom of the Opera), Francesca Mehrotra, Riley Noland, Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera), and Anna Zavelson (The Notebook) share the role of Christine Daae.

Tickets are on sale through February 1.