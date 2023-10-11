Gentleman’s Guide Songwriter Steven Lutvak Dies at 64

Steven Lutvak, the songwriter behind the Tony-winning musical A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, died on October 9 at the age of 64. No cause of death was provided.

Written with Robert L. Freedman (who penned the book and cowrote lyrics), A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder won the 2014 triple crown of Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for Best Musical. Lutvak and Freedman was nominated for Best Score that year, and also won both the Kleban and Fred Ebb Awards for their music. The show ran for two years on Broadway, with two national tours and international productions in countries including Sweden, Japan, and China. It was Lutvak’s only Broadway credit.

In addition to Gentleman’s Guide, Lutvak and Freedman wrote the musical Campaign of the Century. Lutvak’s credits also include the musicals Almost September, The Wayside Motor Inn, Esmerelda, and Hannah Senesh, which earned a Drama Desk nomination. He wrote the score to the film Anything But Love and the title track to the documentary Mad Hot Ballroom.

He is survived by his husband, choreographer Michael McGowan, and their daughter, Eliot Rose Lutvak-McGowan.