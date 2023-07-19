Gabriel Ebert and More to Lead Joe Iconis’s Hunter S. Thompson Musical in La Jolla

Iconis regulars George Salazar, Lauren Marcus, and more are part of the cast.

Tony winner Gabriel Ebert will head the cast of the new Joe Iconis musical, The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, having its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse August 29-October 1.

With a score by Iconis and book by Iconis and Gregory S. Moss, the production is directed by Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Jon Rua. In addition to Ebert, who will take on the title role, the cast is set to include George Abud as Nixon, Jeanette Bayardelle as Jann, Giovanny Diaz de Leon as the Kid, Marcy Harriell as Sandy, Lorinda Lisitza as Virginia, Lauren Marcus as Flower Child, George Salazar as Oscar, Ryan Vona as Juan, and Jason SweetTooth Williams as Ralph. Understudies are Summer Broyhill, Josiah Cajudo, and Kürt Norby.

The creative team also includes Rick Edinger (music supervisor/arrangements), Wilson Chin (sets), Toni-Leslie James (costumes), Amanda ZIeve (lighting), Justin Stasiw (sound), Animal Cracker Conspiracy (puppets), Alberto Alvardo (wig and hair), and Charlie Rosen (orchestrations). Shirley Fishman is the dramaturg and Ann James is the sensitivity specialist.

The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical is an untitled, unauthorized bio-musical about gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson.