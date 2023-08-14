Fatboy Slim to DJ a Set Following Performance of Here Lies Love

The one-night-only set will take place immediately following the August 31 performance.

Internationally renowned DJ and Here Lies Love co-composer Fatboy Slim will perform a special DJ set immediately following the performance on Thursday, August 31. Every audience member who purchases a ticket to that evening’s performance of Here Lies Love can remain for the post-show set; seated and standing patrons will remain in their ticketed locations, but everyone is invited to stand up and dance.

With a score by Slim and David Byrne, Here Lies Love traces Imelda Marcos’s rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. The show is developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson and additional music by Tom Gandey and J Pardo.

The show features a unique set design, with the orchestra seats removed from the Broadway Theatre to make way for a dance floor, and members of the audience dancing and moving around with the show.

TheaterMania’s review called it “the party to end all parties.”