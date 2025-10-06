TheaterMania Logo white orange
Erin Davie, Taylor Iman Jones, and More to Star in New Musical Has Anyone Seen My Mind?

The cast also includes Kelvin Moon Loh and Ryan Silverman.

| New York City |

October 6, 2025

The York Theatre has announced that it will present the new musical Has Anyone Seen My Mind? on Mondays in November at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Written by Tony nominee Bill Russell (Side Show, Elegies for Angels) and directed by Justin Ross Cohen (Romeo and Bernadette), Has Anyone Seen My Mind? is about the anxieties and absurdities of contemporary life.

The cast includes Erin Davie (Side Show, Diana), Taylor Iman Jones (Six, Head Over Heels), Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice, SpongeBob SquarePants), and Ryan Silverman (Side Show, Chicago).

The show features music by Janet Hood (Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens), Nick Cearley (The Skivvies), and Ron Melrose, with orchestrations and music direction by Mark Hartman. The band includes Jakubu Griffin on drums, Saadi Zain on bass, and Beth Callen on guitar.

