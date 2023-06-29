Disney Plus to Drop Hamilton Sing-Along Version

In anticipation of the Fourth of July weekend, Disney Plus will release a new sing-along version of Hamilton on Friday, June 30. Preview the interactive experience of the streaming musical below.

The filmed version of the original Broadway production debuted on Disney Plus on July 3, 2020. Filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the performance features Tony Award winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart and Ephraim Sykes.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton tells the story of American revolutionary and first Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton. Winner of 11 Tony Awards (including Thomas Kail for Best Direction and Andy Blankenbuehler for Best Choreography) it is one of the most popular musicals ever to play Broadway.