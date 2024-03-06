Days of Wine and Roses to Close One Month Early on Broadway

Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James star in this new musical from Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas.

The Broadway production of Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas’s Days of Wine and Roses will conclude its run at Studio 54 one month early on March 31. The limited engagement was originally scheduled to end on April 28.

Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay by J.P. Miller, Days of Wine and Roses is the story of a couple in 1950s New York who struggle with alcoholism as they fall in love. Directed by Michael Greif, the show has a score by Guettel and book by Lucas.

Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James head the company, alongside Tabitha Lawing, Byron Jennings, Sharon Catherine Brown, Tony Carlin, Bill English, Olivia Hernandez, David Jennings, David Manis, Steven Booth, Nicole Ferguson, Addie Manthey, and Kelcey Watson.

Days of Wine and Roses features choreography by Sergio Trujillo and Karla Puno Garcia, scenic design by Lizzie Clachan, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Kai Harada, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, orchestrations by Adam Guettel, additional orchestrations by Jamie Lawrence, and hair and wigs by David Brian Brown.

The musical premiered in the summer of 2023 at the Atlantic Theatre Company. As of March 31, Days of Wine and Roses will have played 25 previews and 73 regular performances on Broadway, plus 84 performances at the Atlantic.