Dates, Venue Set for The Last Five Years Starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren

Warren and Jonas will take the stage in Jason Robert Brown’s famed two-hander.

The upcoming Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years will play the Hudson Theatre beginning March 18, 2025.

Directed by Tony nominee Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), the two-character musical will star the previously announced Nick Jonas and Tony winner Adrienne Warren as Jamie and Cathy, a couple who fall in and out of love over the course of their five-year relationship.

Additional information, including creative team, will be announced at a later date.

The 14-week engagement will open on April 6.