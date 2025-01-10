Dana Cimone and Alan Mingo Jr. to Lead The Wiz National Tour

Mingo will reprise the title role, which he played in the pre-Broadway tour.

Full casting has been announced for the national tour of The Wiz, with Dana Cimone making her touring debut as Dorothy and Alan Mingo Jr. reprising the role of the Wiz. The multi-year tour will kick off in Rochester at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre on February 22-28, 2025. Click here for a complete list of tour stops.

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls, The Wiz retells the story of L. Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz for an all-Black cast. Schele Williams helms the reimagined production, which contains additional material by Amber Ruffin.

This new revival began on the road in 2023 before playing a limited engagement on Broadway last season. You can read TheaterMania’s review of the Broadway run here.

In addition to Cimone and Mingo, The Wiz will feature Sheherazade as Glinda, Kyla Jade as Aunt Em/Evillene, D. Jerome (MJ the Musical) as the Tinman, Mykal Kilgore (Motown The Musical) as the Lion, and Elijah Ahmad Lewis (Ain’t Too Proud) as the Scarecrow.

The ensemble includes Maati Kheprimeni Angaza, Sai Anthony, Joseph Armon Boyd, Aliyah Caldwell, Lawrence Dandridge, Cyniah Elise, Amitria Fanae’, Kaiyla Gross, Gregory Hamilton, Maya Imani, Jesse Jones, Cal Mitchell, Moriah Perry, Leon Ray, Ephraim Takyi, Josh Walker, Lyn Webber, Kameren Whigham, Mikayla White, and Chase Williams.

The production is choreographed by JaQuel Knight, with music supervision, orchestrations, and music arrangements by Joseph Joubert. Allen René Louis did the vocal and music arrangements. Music director Adam Blackstone and Terence Vaughn have created new dance music arrangements.

The Wiz features scenic design by Academy Award winner Hannah Beachler (Black Panther), costume design by Emmy Award winner Sharen Davis (Ray, Dreamgirls), lighting design by Barrymore Award winner Ryan J. O’Gara (Thoughts of a Colored Man), sound design by Jon Weston (Parade), video and projection design by Daniel Brodie (Motown the Musical), wig design by Charles LaPointe (MJ the Musical) and make-up design by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche (The Piano Lesson).

Emily Madigan is the associate director and Ashley Seldon is associate choreographer. The tour stage management team is led by Justin Myhre, with Hollis Duggans-Queenss and Kyrah Michael.